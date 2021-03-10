Rusk County Office of Emergency Management (RCOEM), in partnership with the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), will be conducting Gov. Abbott’s “Senior Initiative COVID-19 Vaccination Program” for citizens 65 years and over. 

RCOEM’s COVID vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, in the Great Hall of the First United Methodist Church located at 204 N. Marshall in Henderson. 

To make an appointment you can register online at http://bit.ly/RuskCountyVax0313 or call 903-657-8571. 

Please know that completing this form does not guarantee an appointment to receive the vaccine. Any appointments will be confirmed later via email or phone. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription