Rusk County Office of Emergency Management (RCOEM), in partnership with the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), will be conducting Gov. Abbott’s “Senior Initiative COVID-19 Vaccination Program” for citizens 65 years and over.
RCOEM’s COVID vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, in the Great Hall of the First United Methodist Church located at 204 N. Marshall in Henderson.
To make an appointment you can register online at http://bit.ly/RuskCountyVax0313 or call 903-657-8571.
Please know that completing this form does not guarantee an appointment to receive the vaccine. Any appointments will be confirmed later via email or phone.