Rusk County Emergency Services District (RCESD) #1 Board Commissioners met in yet another special called session surrounding the City of Overton’s closed-door creation of a paid Fire Chief for the historically volunteer-based department but took no final action as they seek clear and legal answers.
RCESD encompasses fire and rescue departments, both paid and volunteer, throughout Rusk County and ensures equipment and training can be updated when needed through their extensive grant research and fund matching. With more than $100,000 invested in the Overton Volunteer Fire Department, RCESD Commissioners wished to address the unprecedented change in leadership and determine whether the city’s moves would serve to separate them from the umbrella of the ESD.
Board President David Burks, addressed members of Overton’s city leadership, including, Mayor Curtis Gilbert, City Manager Shane West, and Council Members Charles Hall and Raymond Moon, with a line of questioning intent on shedding light on their decisions and plans moving forward.
“We find ourselves in the unique position where one of these departments has changed in leadership with a paid city Fire Chief,” stated Burks. “This has, of course, raised some concerns with the ESD as no one has given us information on the plans of the department, for the department or the path forward for the department.”
As the City of Overton is itself not a member of the RCESD, insinuations made through closed-door conversations with city officials left board members with the understanding that the department would be dissolved and possibly recreated as a separate 501(c)(3) entity and that the current department would be evicted from the current city-owned facility.
City officials denied allegations of threatened eviction and recreation of the department, stating, “We’re not dissolving the old deparment. There are currently five members now of the old department and right now we have a total of 13 members that will be coming on. No eviction.”
Clarifications were made to Overton’s City Manager surrounding equipment titled to the RCESD. Confused about why the district would hold ownership over funds and equipment furnished by grants, RCESD Secretary Gloria Dooley explained that all grant matches are paid through the district along with upgrades to the vehicles necessary for them to be added to any department’s fleet. These expenses run into the tens of thousands of dollars and, as such, the RCESD holds title and retains insurance on all equipment and vehicles for which they provide funding.
“We take over the insurance, we take over the maintenance, and we take over all repairs and costs associated with them,” explained Dooley. “We pay for all of the equipment. The hoses, axes, pipe poles, extinguishers, the radio that is still on order. When you get a truck you can’t crank it and go to a call. It doesn’t have anything on it.”
“It runs us anywhere from $15,000 to $40,000 to outfit that truck so that it can be put into service,” she continued.
Board members retired to a lengthy executive session to confer with the District’s attorney.
Upon returning to open session the board motioned to table the discussion until meetings with Overton officials could be arranged to gain clarity on the situation.