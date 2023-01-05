RCESD

Rusk County Emergency Services District (RCESD) #1 Board Commissioners met in yet another special called session surrounding the City of Overton’s closed-door creation of a paid Fire Chief for the historically volunteer-based department but took no final action as they seek clear and legal answers. 

RCESD encompasses fire and rescue departments, both paid and volunteer, throughout Rusk County and ensures equipment and training can be updated when needed through their extensive grant research and fund matching. With more than $100,000 invested in the Overton Volunteer Fire Department, RCESD Commissioners wished to address the unprecedented change in leadership and determine whether the city’s moves would serve to separate them from the umbrella of the ESD. 

