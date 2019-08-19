In a one year Rusk County Pets Alive has rescued and given new lives to 228 dogs and cats in Henderson as off Thursday.
Co-founders Lisa Waugh and Kelli Ballenger started RCPA to help the animals in Rusk County and work to try to make Henderson Animal Center a “no kill” shelter.
The RCPA team has done everything they can to save as many animals as possible and one lucky dog recently took a special transport to be saved.
On July 18 Henderson resident Trey Segura traveled with RCPA dog, Arrow, to Austin via airplane.
Segura has his own plane and often volunteers with RCPA as a foster.
Arrow had some medical issues and high anixitey when traveling so instead of driving him to Austin Pets Alive!, he was flown.
Segura flies often with his own dog in the cab of his plane so this was nothing new to him.
RCPA is thankful for their volunteers like Segura that would do anything they can to help the animals in the community.
Arrow is now doing much better and continuing to receive the care he needs and will soon be ready for adoption.
Along with saving Arrow, RCPA has been staying extremely busy saving animals from the animal center strictly.
A big project that has taken off and growing has been the barn cat program.
These cats are spayed/neutered and vaccinated before being placed. Some of the cats placed are friendly porch cats while some like to stay in the barns to eat mice.
This program began in January and has placed at total of 77 cats.
RCPA continues to grow, add new programs and save lives, those wishing to volunteer, in any way, should visit the RCPA Facebook or website. There is always some way to help the animals in the community.