Rusk County Pets Alive held a celebration, Saturday, August 1, 2020, for their second anniversary, in which they invited residents of Henderson, Rusk County, and the organization’s volunteers to come out with their pets.
The two founders of the Rusk County Pets Alive volunteer organization, Lisa Waugh and Kelli Ballenger, were present at the event. They spoke on the event’s purpose, as not only a commemoration of two years of saving animals’ lives but also using it to recruit volunteers and donations.
They rallied to expand their reach in the community and to spread their message about how animals should be treated. The vendors present were helping to raise donations, which are then used to spay and neuter animals in the shelter. In this second year, there are even parvo treatments and ringworm wards available thanks to these funds.
These practices help animals to be adopted without the fear of those expenses for potential foster homes. This has exponentially helped the Henderson Animal Center, which previously had a live release rate of 33 percent, but now has skyrocketed to above 90 percent.
This is all thanks to the efforts of Waugh and Ballenger, the volunteers, and donations from community members, and the partners from Austin and the Northern states.
The partners in the North are where animals can be transported to families who wish to adopt but are residents in other states. Austin Pets Alive is the inspiration for the Rusk County Pets Alive and is a constant goal of a “no-kill shelter.”
The total number of rescues these past two years comes out to a total of 520, an incredible rise from July 2018 at 97 animals.
The support from the City of Henderson and community members all over Rusk County make this a wonderful program that helps the lives of hundreds of animals.
Ballenger, commenting on the subject of volunteers, said, “If everyone could just come out one hour of time a week, volunteer time, to help Rusk County Pets Alive, it would be the best outcome.” This is her heartfelt message to the community.