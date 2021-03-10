According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County showed a small increase as the totals rested at 363 above the last reported total of 370.
The Department of State Health Services reported 2,130 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 17 from the 2,113 last reported. The county’s recovery total stood at 3,319, a slight increase from the last reported total of 3,293. The DSHS has added probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rest at 1,652.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 20,890 with 16,860 being molecular tests, 1,924 antibody tests, and 2,106 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total grew to 100.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,084 newly confirmed cases within the state with 32 newly reported fatalities, as of March 8, 2021.
The DSHS vaccine availability dashboard shows 500 available vaccinations at UT Health Henderson and 5 available at Tatum’s Brookshire Brothers pharmacy. Vaccinations must be scheduled in advance. Contact UT Health Henderson at 903-657-7541 and Brookshire at 903-947-2174 to check dose availability.
Rusk County reported 6,839 vaccine doses administered, with 4,582 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 2,257 have been fully vaccinated.
TDCJ reported four active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none at Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported four employees testing positive for COVID-19, with two reported by BMCC. TDCJ is no longer reporting recovery totals per unit for offenders or employees.
ETTF reported having no offenders in medical isolation and four on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 427,191 offenders and 176,018 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 34,227 offenders and a total of 11,238 staff members testing positive and 32,309 offenders and 10,583 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender cases spiked slightly to 592 from 510, while active employee cases dropped to 526 from the last reported total of 531. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 86, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 101. A total of 70 cases are pending cause of death investigations. The only TDCJ unit on precautionary lockdown is the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville who reported 71 active offender cases along with 17 employee cases. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis rose to 43 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.