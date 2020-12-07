Rusk County Commissioners met Thursday, December 3, 2020, in a special called session to review an extended agenda which included the potential retirement of Spaz from Rusk County’s K9 unit and discussion around the hiring of a new Airport Manager.
With the upcoming retirement of David Roberts from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, he came before the Commissioners to request the retirement of his long-time partner, Spaz from the County’s K9 unit.
“Spaz started the first summer Jeff took office,” said Roberts. “We went to every school district in the county, and every single one of them requested more access to our K9. I told Jeff [Price] we should get another dog and just use him for the school.”
The Sheriffs Office’s ever-tight budget didn’t lend itself to the purchase of another K9, but Roberts as Crime Stoppers coordinator had the capability to raise money and he immediately went to work. He quickly raised a substantial portion of the cost, and after a conversation with his wife, Roberts’ family donated the final amount needed to purchase Spaz.
“The 18th is my last official day in the office, and I’m here to request that yall let him come home and be a dog. His hips are starting to go, and you can tell it. Most of them retire between 7 and 9. I want him to come and be a country dog, chasing rabbits and squirrels.”
The Commissioners did unanimously agree to the retirement of the long-serving K9 officer, who will now be free to wreak havoc on the wildlife sharing his space on his family farm.
Also on the agenda was the discussion and possible approval of the hiring of a new Airport Manager following the recent retirement of long-time manager Ron Franks.
“We had several good applicants,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Bennie Whitworth. “Greg [Gibson] and I interviewed the other day and enjoyed getting to meet with each of them. Greg and I settled on a top candidate, Alexa McAnally.”
“I wanted something that I was comfortable with,” said McAnally, to Commissioner Kuykendall’s inquiry as to why she finds the position appealing. “I’ve been a legal assistant and administrative assistant for almost 20 years. I also wanted something new and exciting, something I could learn and something I could train.”
She had no previous airline experience, but her in-depth experience in dealing with the detailed filing of governmental reports and the processes involved should aid her immensely.
When asked by Commissioner Kuykendall about her potential longevity in this position, McAnally said, “I started with matt johnson when I was 16 years old. I’ve always loved the county. Working for Clay I’ve always been over here working with the judges and everything. I would like to end with the county if y’all would allow me to.”
Commissioner Whitworth made a motion to approve McAnally as Airport Manager, which was quickly seconded by Commissioner Gibson.
Commissioners quickly approved the hiring of David Willis to fill the Precinct 4 Transfer Station position. He will begin shadowing his predecessor immediately.
Henderson Economic Development Corporation Executive Director came before the court seeking permission to purchase a 15.43-acre tract of land, which is adjacent to the other expanse of land making up the city’s future industrial park.
“When we were buying the Richardson property we thought that was included,” said Clary of the city’s requested property purchase. “When we did the survey on it we found out it wasn’t. We’ve gone to the owner of that property and asked them to buy that property and he’s agreed.”
Precinct 3 Commissioner Greg Gibson questioned the existence of a buffer zone between the residences and the industrial area with Clary pointing out that the houses would be in close proximity but the types of businesses projected to inhabit the park typically create a border of their own.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Bill Hale recommended that the court postpone the approval of the city’s purchase until the residents of the homes whose property will be adjacent to the industrial park have been notified of the city’s intent to build this park in such close proximity to their residences.
Commissioner Kuykendall agreed with Hale’s recommendation and the court voted to table the approval until notifications have been made. The item is expected to be added to the December 14, 2020, regular meeting agenda.
Patrick Dooley, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator, presented the court with information regarding the possible need for the initiation of a burn ban in the near future. While the recent rains have stemmed the urgent need for a burn ban, the combination of rain and freezing temperatures work together creating fuel for possible fires. The Office of Emergency Management is more concerned with structure fires at the moment with typical holiday fire concerns, electric fires with small heaters and lighted decorations, and live Christmas trees not being properly cared for and fueling a fire.
The court motioned to pass on the immediate initiation of a burn ban but will be keeping an eye on events in case the need emerges.
The court also approved to accept a $100 donation in memory of Kathryn Mann, a recently deceased Rusk County resident and proponent of the Rusk County Library System.
They also approved the donation of books, DVDs, and audiobooks for the Rusk County Library System. The donations have been sorted and contain mostly children’s material and most DVDs appear to be PG or PG-13. An interesting entry in the donations was a copy of The History of Rusk County by Dorman H. Winfrey.
Sheriff Jeff Price came before the court asking that the department be allowed to roll-over unused vacation time for its officers as most had been unable to utilize their time due to staff shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The commissioners did agree unanimously to allow the carryover with the hopes that the incoming Sheriff would follow-up on the necessary use of these hours.
Judge Hale discussed conversations with Courtney Smith, from the office of Senator Bryan Hughes, requesting the county be given an opportunity to vote on the much-contested Countywide School Board. He also referenced a story of a local 80-year old man whose struggle to renew his driver license, the DMV requesting three forms of identification, led to questions about the difficulty of the renewal process.
Commissioner Hale discussed early voting legislation and the movement of the court to have remote early voting reinstated within the county. Recommendations were made to contact Travis Clardy’s office in reference to this legislation.
James Pike brought a COVID-19 presentation before the court reporting an 8.53% positive result in PCR testing throughout the past two weeks, a percentage that he reports is dropping.