The Commissioners approved a contract with Michael-Searcy Dot Com, LLC for IT consulting services for the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office starting July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021.
Chief Deputy Charles Helton of the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department made the presentation to the Commissioner’s Court and recommended that they switch vendors from Complete Business Systems to Michael-Searcy Dot Com, LLC.
Helton said, “This will save us money and Mr. Searcy will be available when we need him. That is something we have not had in the past with Complete Business Systems. They are doing a okay job but not available when we need them. Most of the time we need this service after hours and Mr. Searcy can provide that service.”
A letter of termination will have to be sent to Complete Business Systems according to Helton.
County Commissioner Bill Hale wanted clarification about the 20-hour guarantee pay per month. In the contract Searcy, a Henderson citizen, will bill the County for a minimum of 20 hours per month at a rate of $75 per hour. Any additional time in excess of the 20 hours will have to be pre-approved.
After the contract was clarified Commissioner Hale made a motion to accept the contract.
The Commissioner’s Court also read into the minutes during Monday’s regular meeting The Texas Commission on Jail Standards compliance that took place in May.
Sheriff Jeff Price received a Certificate from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards last month. Jail Standards Inspector William Phariss stated that the facility is in compliance with the Texas Minimum Jail Standards during his visit on May 15, 2020.
“ This is not easily accomplished,” said Bill Hale Precinct 1 Commissioner.
The Court also approved for Commissioner Greg Gibson of Precinct 3 to go on private property to accept topsoil sand for use in make oil sand at no cost to the county.
Laneville Water Supply Corporation proposed to place a three-inch PVC water line along/within the right of way of County Road 4221, in Precinct 4. It was approved.
Other items approved were:
Budget amendments and/or transfers
Court minutes for May
Auditor report
Treasurer report
Rusk County Justice of-the Peace Precincts 1, 2, and 5 reports
Rusk County Constable Precincts 4 and 5 reports
Rusk County Expo and Maintenance report
Maintenance report