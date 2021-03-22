Sheriff John Wayne Valdez asked the Commissioners to approve a grant for the project Bettering Officer Retention/Recruitment Through Training and Updating Needed Equipment for the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Valdez would be the grantee’s authorized official.
Sheriff Valdez told the Commissioners, “This is a grant that we’re attempting to get as you know multiple Police agencies and Sheriff agencies across East Texas are having trouble recruiting and retaining quality recruits. One thing this grant will be for is additional training that we actually have already started. Part of it will go towards equipment that is desperately needed for deputies that work the streets.”
“Who was this grant applied through,” said Commissioner Randy Gaut.
“ETCOG” (East Texas Council of Governments),” said Sheriff Valdez.
The grant total was for $36,949.22 and was approved.
Read into the minutes was the Certificate of Compliance to certify that the Rusk County Jail has been duly inspected and has been found to be in compliance with Texas Minimum Jail Standards under Authority of Government Code Chapter 511, Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
Also approved were utility/pipeline request by East Texas Telephone Coop and Scott Fennell Inc. as was a request from Commissioner Randy Gaut to accept bids for a reclaminer/mixer for Precinct 1.