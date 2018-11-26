The Kilgore College Rangerettes will host their eighth annual Christmas show on Dec. 2, with two shows set for 2 and 5 p.m. in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus.
The one-day only broadway style show, “Dancing, Prancing, Reindeer and Retts,” will feature the Rangerettes with guest performances by the Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers, the KHS Coed Dancers, the Gladewater High School Honey Bears as well as dancers from various local dance studios.
Tickets are $15 each and will be on sale in the Rangerette Box Office located in the Rangerette Gym on the Kilgore College campus.
Tickets are on sale now and will be available Nov. 26-30 and Dec. 2 approximately one hour prior to each showtime.
For more information please contact the Rangerette Box Office at 903-983-8179 or visit www.rangerette.com.