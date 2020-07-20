The Precinct 1 Commissioner seat has gone to Randy Gaut with more than 59% of the county vote over opponent Shannon Thompson.
From early in his campaign Gaut made it clear that he was a Christian man so he gave the stress and worry of the campaign trail to God and let him carry him through. Gaut explained that he never felt defeated because what was God’s will would be whether it meant a loss or the win with which he came away.
He spent the evening surrounded by family, some of his closest friends, and a slue of his key supporters. As a group, they watched the polls closely. When his phone rang with Republican Chair, Charlie Williamson on the other end declaring Gaut the new Pct. 1 Commissioner Gaut said, “It was an amazing feeling.”
“We didn’t gather with the intent to have a party, it was just a gathering,” said Gaut, “but after that phone call it did turn into a party.”
When January rolls around and Gaut takes his Commissioner seat he expects to keep in close contact with outgoing Commissioner, Bill Hale. He hopes this will be a smooth transition. His first week in office will be spent in Austin at Commissioner’s School.
Following closely in the footsteps of his predecessor and adhering to his guidance from above, new Commissioner Randy Gaut will be a fitting member of the Rusk County team.