The Varied Arts Club met at Holly Tree Country Club in Tyler for their annual spring luncheon and meeting.
Hostesses for the event were Carol Roberts and Nancy Gibson.
Guests were greeted with an Easter theme of colorful rabbits and garlands and favors of Cadbury eggs at each place setting.
Club president, Beverly Hall welcomed everyone in attendance and guests were introduced. Evelyn Craig offered the prayer.
The highlight of the meeting was the introduction of Randi Mahomes who told members about her experiences raising her incredible son, NFL player Patrick Mahomes. Her presentation was humorous and enlightening and full of wisdom.
Members attending were Virginia Irwin, Penny Gearheart, Stacey Johnson, Sarah Miller, Sandi Siler, Sarah Roper, Evelyn Craig,
Debbie Mann, Becky Craig, Brenda Galyean, Anne Gossett, Beverly Hall, Carol Roberts, and Nancy Gibson. Guests were Barbara Hale, Ouida Henson, Mildred Sadler, Frances McNew, and Sherry Parker.
