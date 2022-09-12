The Texas Education Agency held a two-day hearing over the case of Brooklyn Logan versus Henderson Independent School District, stemming from an April incident in which the HISD student poured chocolate milk over the head of another student, resulting in her placement into Henderson's Discipline Alternative Education Program (DAEP).
The root of the case against the school district is the challenge of this placement by the student's family based on allegations that her daughter had been bullied by the other student involved on multiple occasions, eventually leading to serious mental health issues on the part of Logan, including suicidal ideations. Kenneth C. Perry, the attorney for Logan and her mother Brittnie, and stepfather Tim Everitt hoped to show an inadequate response on the part of HISD administration to the reported incidents of bullying, creating the opportunity for the altercation and violating federal Child Find laws stating that the Local Education Agency (LEA) make special education services available for all children who have disabilities.
The family also argued that no punishment was given to the other student despite her months of alleged verbal and physical abuse.
Reports from Logan's counselor, Laci Morgan, PsyD, verified Logan's diagnosis of Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Social Anxiety Disorder, and Major Depressive Disorder originating from stressful events in the home but an April 2022 report acknowledged there were stressors in the school environment and confusion as to the depth of her punishment.
Marla Cannefax, a Licensed Specialist in School Psychology acting as a witness on behalf of HISD, testified that documentation surrounding the April altercation didn't reflect any disconnect between the well-being of Logan and the school administration. She also stated that in her opinion the school acted accordingly as Logan's actions and behaviors didn't indicate a need for special education services and called into question the legitimacy of a similar mental health diagnosis from the family's pediatrician, Dr. Yogesh Pai, citing the need for specific codes to ensure the doctor's office or clinic receives payment for their services.
The short hearing was presided over by TEA's Special Education Hearing Officer Deborah McElvaney.
Results from the consideration of the case should be available on September 19.