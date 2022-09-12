The Texas Education Agency held a two-day hearing over the case of Brooklyn Logan versus Henderson Independent School District, stemming from an April incident in which the HISD student poured chocolate milk over the head of another student, resulting in her placement into Henderson's Discipline Alternative Education Program (DAEP).

The root of the case against the school district is the challenge of this placement by the student's family based on allegations that her daughter had been bullied by the other student involved on multiple occasions, eventually leading to serious mental health issues on the part of Logan, including suicidal ideations. Kenneth C. Perry, the attorney for Logan and her mother Brittnie, and stepfather Tim Everitt hoped to show an inadequate response on the part of HISD administration to the reported incidents of bullying, creating the opportunity for the altercation and violating federal Child Find laws stating that the Local Education Agency (LEA) make special education services available for all children who have disabilities.

