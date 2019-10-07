From Henderson News staff reports
Over 100 municipal and county employees turned out at the Rusk County Courthouse Thursday in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Dressed in purple shirts and blouses, many of the Rusk County and city of Henderson agencies were represented who are directly involved in the processing of domestic violence cases from law enforcement officials, to prosecutors, to judges, and eventually the support system that helps victims cope with the anxieties that stem from abuse.
From the proclamation, “The impacts of domestic violence are wide ranging, directly affecting individuals and society as a whole, here in this community, throughout the United States and the world.”
“The Women’s Center of East Texas is focused on ending violence by providing a safe haven, crisis intervention and comprehensive support services to victims of domestic violence,” the proclamation said.
Commissioners voted unanimously to proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month for 2019.