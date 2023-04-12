PUCT

Austin – The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) today approved rule changes reducing the number of days an electric service provider has to respond to consumer complaints filed with the PUCT. Effective September 1, 2023, electric service providers must respond within 15 days.

Under current rules, electric utilities and retail electric providers have up to 21 days to respond to the PUCT’s Customer Protection Division (CPD) after being notified of a consumer complaint. This rule change will speed up the complaint resolution process for electricity consumers in Texas and allow CPD to help more customers resolve issues with their electric service providers. The rule change also brings greater consistency to the agency’s complaint process by making response deadlines uniform across water and electric complaints.

