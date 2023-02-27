Henderson

During their regular meeting on Tuesday, the Henderson City Council approved annexing 25.119 acres into the city limits and set two public hearing dates, March 21 and April 18, for the public to make inquiries or voice any concerns. The property in question is owned by the Henderson Economic Development Corporation (HEDCO) and is located at 1702 Industrial Drive. 

In other Council business they approved the appointment of Micah Johnson to fill a vacancy on the Board of Adjustments. Mayor John ‘Buzz’ Fullen expressed his and the Council’s appreciation for Johnson, saying, “We’re trying to get some younger people on some of our boards and we’re so glad to have him.”

