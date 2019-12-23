Rusk County Commissioners voted to approve the extension of a county-wide burn ban for all unincorporated parts of the county on the behest of Patrick Dooley, the county’s emergency management officer.
The latest three-day rain total was barely above a trace at 0.01 of an inch with some possibility of rain coming in over the weekend.
Most of East Texas is experiencing moderate fire danger currently with dry, dead undergrowth in most areas. Most of the state is experiencing the same conditions except for the Texas Panhandle, which is experiencing a high fire danger.
The ‘dryness index’ was measured on Dec. 9 at rating of 480. That has since dropped to 462 as of Dec. 19.
In the same service period, there were:
• Seven illegal burns
• Six controlled burns
• Six wildland fires
• Three structure fires
The provisional status of the ban gives Rusk County Judge Joel Hale the latitude to lift the ban if, and when, conditions improve without consulting the rest of the commission.
According to the Texas A&M’s Wildfire Incident Response System, there are three wildfires in the East Texas Region as of last Thursday. All were less than one acre in size and did not pose a threat to the public.