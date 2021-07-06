In a day when some Americans are turning their backs on our flag, others denouncing it and some even burning it you won’t find that here in Henderson, Texas. All one has to do is drive through this town on any given patriotic holiday and see hundreds of flags flying all round town and in neighborhoods.
Why? Because the citizens of Henderson are proud to be an American that’s why they fly flags as a remembrance that we all know and understand what freedom is and that this flag represents that freedom.
This is why here in Henderson if you attend any City Council meeting, Rusk County Commissioners Court meeting or Henderson ISD meeting and experience a prayer and repeating the Pledge of Allegiance as they face the flag. Henderson and probably and most if not all of Rusk County love and respect their flag.
Almost 60 years ago praying in school was stopped all across this nation. Now some 60 years later will saying the pledge of allegiance and flying our flag be stopped as well? Don’t say that’s impossible. That’s what they said about prayer in our schools.
The U.S. flag design was approved at the First Continental Congress on June 14, 1777. Ever since then the flag has been displayed and becomes especially important on Independence Day, July 4th. This 4th of July you will spot flags all over Henderson and perhaps all over Rusk County in our cities, towns, communities and even throughout rural areas.
There are three groups in Henderson that are responsible for placing flags during patriotic holidays. They are the Rotary Club, Keep Henderson Beautiful and the Boy Scouts. The Rotary Club takes care of businesses, Keep Henderson Beautiful takes care areas of the City and the Boy Scouts focus on neighborhoods. This does not include residents who proudly display their personal flags all over Rusk County.
David Higgs, President of Henderson Rotary said, “It is an honor for us as Rotarians to have the privilege of serving our community with the flag display that we exhibit several times throughout the year. We receive many comments each year from our citizens who deeply appreciate the effort of so many volunteers who work hard to make this happen.”
The Henderson Rotary Club has placed flags in front of businesses in Henderson since the early 1980’s. The flag project actually started several years before by a group of Henderson Shriners. When their membership started to decline they asked if the Rotary Club would take possession of the flag program. The Rotarians agreed and has been carrying on the project ever since.
Bill Preston, Treasurer and 53 year member of the Rotary Club said, “From that time (when they inherited the flag project) until the present they welcome the opportunity to help display the patriotic spirit in our community on most National Holidays. The earliest written record of the flag program in Rotary’s history was a brief note in the club’s weekly bulletin printed for the meeting of Friday, July 15, 1984. The article mentioned a photo in the June 14 Henderson Daily News showing two Rotary members placing a flag on Flag Day.”
If you are a owner or a manager of a business and would like more information about the Rotary flag program or be a sponsor of the flag project please contact Bill Preston at 903-806-6772 or cwpreston@aol.com. The current cost of a single flag is $36 per year or four or more flags are $25 each per year. Currently there are 450 flags placed by the Rotary Club on six holidays beginning on Memorial Day and ending on Veterans Day.
Keep Henderson Beautiful was created in 2010 and two years after its creation the volunteers has placed flags in Henderson. In 2012 the City flag project was initiated on McNee Drive and U.S. Highway 79. 100 flags were installed and paid for by private donations with all labor furnished by Keep Henderson Beautiful members. These flags are installed and maintained seven holidays per year.
“Just a few weeks ago Keep Henderson Beautiful received a new flag sponsor, Republic Services. They have assumed the duty of the replacement of all flags in the flag projects that are in the City,” Mayor Buzz Fullen and a Keep Henderson Beautiful member said.
Keep Henderson Beautiful and the Parks and Recreation have the responsibility of management of all flags that are in the parks. Currently there are 157 flags posted in the City approximately seven times per year. They do not place flags at businesses or homes of private citizens you will need to contact the Rotary Club for businesses or the Boy Scotts for private homes.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the Keep Henderson Beautiful flag project may contact Mayor Fullen at 903-649-3359.
The local Boy Scouts takes care of the flags in the residential areas. If you would like more information about their flag project you may contact the Henderson Boy Scouts.
It’s obvious that one of the main reasons for President Donald J. Trump’s acceptance by the American people was his patriotism and love for our nation’s flag. All during his campaign and presidency when he addressed America the song “I’m proud to be an American was played.”
This song was written by country singer Lee Greenwood and released on May 1984. It is also known as “God Bless the USA.”
Thirty-seven years later the lyrics still express how every American Patriot feels today.
And I’m proud to be an American
Where at least I know I’m free
And I won’t forget the men who died
Who gave that right to me
And I’d gladly stand up
Next to you and defend her still today
‘Cause there ain’t no doubt I love this land
God bless the USA
Every American Patriot needs to follow the example of Henderson, Texas and they too would know the reason why Henderson is proud to be an American.