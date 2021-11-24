Editors note: The following letter was submitted by Ronnie Morrison and was written in 1999 by his son Adam Morrison the day after the bonfire collapsed at Texas A&M. Jamie Hand, a Henderson girl and freshman at A&M died in the collapse. Morrison, the Class of 1998 had just graduated from A&M and was working in College Station when the bonfire collapsed.
As I am sure all of you know, there has been a great tragedy in College Station today. Twelve students have lost their lives in building a bonfire. I heard about it this morning and I have been in shock all day. It all seemed like a bad dream that wouldn’t end.
It was funny when I tried to explain all of this to a guy at work today. I couldn’t explain to him why I was in tears about perfect strangers. He didn’t understand and I couldn’t explain.
I have been sitting here all night watching the news and wondering why. I am sure everyone is as well now. The reason I am writing this is to tell you what I observed tonight and hopefully explain to you what I feel being an Aggie is all about.
Being an Aggie in not about winning titles or championships, it is not about what organization you are in on campus and it isn’t about what part of the country you are from. I want to tell you what I have seen in the past 24 hours, and hopefully explain what being an Aggie is all about.
In my few years I have seen a lot of things, but I have never seen things like I have seen today. I have seen two girls walking around the stack tonight handing out sweatshirts and blankets to random strangers who were cold. Understand these girls were handing out their own sweatshirts and blankets. I have seen a line at the blood bank that went on for as long as I could see. I have seen a call go out over the radio station for supplies for the rescue workers – and I have heard that same station make an announcement an hour later that there was no longer a need for the supplies. The response was so great that they had more supplies than they could use.
And the list goes on and on. I am sure you have seen these same things and many more, but I want to tell you about something that you may not have seen tonight.
Tonight I attended the memorial service for the students at Reed Arena – a memorial service where about 10,000 people were expected but to which 16,000 were reported to have attended. Every seat was taken and even the aisles were full of people. As we walked to the arena we witnessed the Corps marching in formation to the service. Not just a few separate groups – it was the entire Corps in dress uniform marching to Reed.
Once we were seated we noticed how quite 16,000 people could be. 16,000 college students were sitting in almost complete silence. The ceremony had all of the speakers and presentations that you would expect at a time like this. All of the speakers spoke of loss of pain and all ask the question why.
I really didn’t hear what many of the speakers said because I was in my own thoughts. I was thinking how much I loved my family and I was thinking how fortunate I was to be a Texas Aggie.
After all of the speakers completed their remarks I witnessed something that I will never forget.
As the Singing Cadets sang the 12th Man song everyone stood in silence. At the end of the song everyone just stood there not really knowing what to do. At that point something happened that made your hair stand on end and sent a chill down your spine. As the dignitaries left the stage to greet the families everyone in the arena linked their arms together. I don’t know where it started or how it started, it just kind of happened. The student body was literally linked together. It was the most incredible sight to see 16,000 people standing in silence all physically linked together, arm in arm, and all were linked together by the bond that all Aggies feel.
As the families began to file out of the arena I witnessed something that I will not soon forget; a small group of students began to sing Amazing Grace. Over the next few moments a wave of singing began to spread to the entire arena. I don’t possess the words to adequately communicate what that moment was like. The entire arena linked arm in arm singing Amazing Grace. There was not a dry eye in the house. It is one of those feelings that you take with you for the rest of your life.
At the same time I was feeling great sadness, I also felt tremendous pride in the University that I love. I was so proud to be a Texas Aggie.