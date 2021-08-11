After a proposed budget workshop Monday the Henderson City Council met for a special called meeting and approved the 2021-2022 Proposed Budget and setting the tax rate. After this order of business they then set the dates for two public hearings for citizen input should they so desire. The dates are Tuesday August 17 and Tuesday September 7. Both meetings will start at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall and is open to the public.
The tax rate will be the same as last year, $.5517 per $100 valuation.
The Council also approved a Resolution ordering a Municipal Election on November 2. Council members for District one, four and five is coming up for election. Early voting starts on Tuesday October 18 at the Rusk County Election Office located at 204 North Main Street.
Also approved was a joint agreement with Rusk County Elections Department to run the Municipal Election to be held on November 2.
Henderson Economic Development Corporation (HEDCO) was established January 1992 as a Type A Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and has continued that way for 29 and a half years until Monday night when the City Council unanimously agreed to change it to a Type B.
However it can only become a reality if the Henderson voters vote for the change in the November election.
Abercrombie said, “We had a joint meeting with the HEDCO Board last week and talked about the difference between Types A and B. With the upcoming comprehensive plan this would be a good time to switch to Type B.”
Before a vote to approve was taken Council Member Henry Pace asked, “How are we going to educate the voters to know what a Type A or Type B is?”
At that point a discussion took place as to how to explain the difference to the voters between now and the election, since it can’t become a reality until the voters agree and vote for the change.
The Council agreed to come up with a plan soon and approved to have it on the ballot for the November election.
For those that may not know where HEDCO gets the funds to pay for the projects they do it comes from sales tax as passed by the Texas Legislature in 1979. Currently that sales tax is a half-cent. According to Abercrombie there will not be an increase in the sales tax to the public but the City and HEDCO will agree among themselves how they will distribute that half-cent among both entities.
So what is the difference and why does it matter to a city and its citizens? With out economic development the City of Henderson would not be what it is today. Therefore it is important to every city to have this department, which most cities in Texas do.
As stated earlier HEDCO started as a Type A, which means the main focus of their economic development must be industrial and manufacturing.
Type A is more restrictive in their economic development projects such as purchasing land, buildings, equipment, expenditures, targeted infrastructure and improvements that are for the creation or retention of jobs such as manufacturing and industrial facilities. Also permitted are research and development facilities, military facilities, recycling facilities, distribution centers, small warehouse facilities, primary job training headquarters, business-related airports, port related facilities and certain airport-related facilities. They may also be eligible to use the tax for job training classes, certain career centers and certain infrastructural improvements or new or expanded business enterprises.
Type B can fund all of the above as well as fund community development projects such as improvements for professional and amateur sports facilities, park facilities and events, entertainment and tourist facilities and affordable housing. Water supply facilities or water conservation programs as re allowed. In some cases they are allowed to do projects that promote new and expanded business development.
For more information you may contact Mayor Buzz Fulle, City Manager Jay Abercrombie, any City Council Member, Executive Director of HEDCO John Clary or any HEDCO Board Member.