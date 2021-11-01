Rusk County resident seeks to help jail’s indigent population
Henderson native, Larry Reedy, dropped a donation of socks, t-shirts, sports bras, and reading glasses to Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Cassandra Shaw Wednesday morning to be passed out to those under her care who may be labeled indigent.
“As far as I’m concerned, this project that I’m involved with helping these indigent inmates I couldn’t do without her [Shaw],” said Reedy, creator of Project Second Chance, a spiritually based mission to help indigent offenders, which is branching out to include providing assistance for the children of these same individuals.
Having been on the wrong side of a set of bars himself more than 20 years ago, Reedy understood how lonely and uncomfortable an indigent stay could be and felt compelled to help in any way he was able. Conversations with Lt. Shaw narrowed the list of items for which Reedy needed to search, and he started stockpiling “whites” at every opportunity.
After receiving requests for large print Bibles which were priced around $40, Reedy, in a stroke of genius, chose instead to purchase pairs of reading glasses instead. A decision that allowed him to help dozens of individuals instead of one alone.