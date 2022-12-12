Project Second Chance’s philanthropic founder, Larry Reedy, has once again teamed up with Lt. Cassandra Shaw of the Rusk County Jail to bring surprises and smiles to the families of those who will be spending the holiday season away from home.
Reedy continues this spirit-filled extension of his Christ-led mission with the second annual Santa visit and gift giveaway for children who will spend time this holiday waiting in the jail’s lobby for their chance to visit their loved ones. Adding delight to an otherwise joyless experience Reedy and Shaw have arranged for the lobby to be trimmed in all of its Christmas finery and an expected visit from the jolliest of elves. Santa will distribute gifts to the visiting children while Shaw has arranged an opportunity for families to take a holiday photo which will be given to their loved ones after the event concludes.