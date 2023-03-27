After months of hard work and countless hours of fundraising, donating, and organization, Project Second Chance has been designated a 501 (c)3 organization much to the delight of its creator, Larry Reedy.
Reedy, recently given the Humanitarian Award for his efforts within the Chaplaincy Department of the Management and Training Facility’s Bradshaw prison complex, is not unfamiliar with the less comfortable side of those dreaded metal doors.
He has made it his God-led life’s mission to reach out to indigent offenders, those who suffer the most in a mostly insufferable situation.
Reedy and his charitable compatriots have created gift-giving events for the families of indigent offenders within the Rusk County Jail complex as well as initiating programs within the MTC Bradshaw facility as a volunteer with the Chaplaincy department.
“I recognize that prison time is a punishment,” said Reedy. “And I also know that it’s mostly self-inflicted but you can’t understand how it impacts you not having something as simple as deodorant, or clean socks, or even a pen or piece of paper to write home with.”
“These are the people that need God the most,” continued Reed. “If I can open the eyes of an offender when he is at his lowest, with just a little bit of kindness that’s an open door for God.”
Reedy hopes to expand his ministry into Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, while creating relationships with corporate sponsors working together to bring light into some of the darkest moments.