A generous grant from the Still Water Foundation is making it possible for Preservation Texas staff, board and other experts to visit six counties in Northeast Texas on Sept. 23 and 24.
The Preservation Texas Roadshow will convene local preservationists, historians and community leaders for 75 minute roundtable discussions about local preservation challenges and statewide preservation programs. The Texas Historical Commission’s Amy Hammons, the County Historical Commission Outreach Program Coordinator, will participate as well.
On Sept. 23, PT will visit Texarkana (Bowie County), Mt. Pleasant (Titus County) and Mt. Vernon (Franklin County). Meetings on Sept. 24 include Linden (Cass County), Longview (Gregg County) and Tyler (Smith County). Local hosts are Texarkana Main Street, Titus County Historical Commission, Franklin County Historical Association, Cass County Historical Commission, Preservation Longview, and Tyler Main Street.
In Longview, on Tuesday Sept. 24, Preservation Longview and the Gregg County Historical Museum are hosting a Reception and Roundtable from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Education Room of the Museum at 214 N. Fredonia in Longview. For more information, contact Ellen Gordon at 903-720-1398.
These informal meetings will provide an opportunity to exchange information and learn about the needs of local preservationists. Future Roadshows are being planned for South Texas and the Panhandle. To learn more about these meetings, which are free and open to the public, visit: www.PreservationTexas.org/PTroadshow