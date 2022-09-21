United Way

Toes are a-tapping and tastebuds are a-tingling in anticipation of the exciting return of the United Way’s biggest fundraising bash, Taste of Rusk County. 

Rusk County United Way and its brand new Executive Director, Stephanie Osteen, are excited to announce the event’s official return date after restrictions and concerns surrounding the COVID pandemic brought the shindig to a screeching halt for the last two years. 

