Toes are a-tapping and tastebuds are a-tingling in anticipation of the exciting return of the United Way’s biggest fundraising bash, Taste of Rusk County.
Rusk County United Way and its brand new Executive Director, Stephanie Osteen, are excited to announce the event’s official return date after restrictions and concerns surrounding the COVID pandemic brought the shindig to a screeching halt for the last two years.
This highly-anticipated event is the organization’s annual campaign kickoff and serves to generate publicity and awareness of its campaign goals each year. This public awareness translates into donations which have fallen into decline without the wide-scale promotion afforded by the excitement surrounding the event in previous years.
The United Way of Rusk County supports 28 non-profit agencies that operate in and support the residents of Rusk County.
“All funds raised stay in Rusk County and benefit Rusk County residents,” said Osteen.
The Henderson Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, the Salvation Army, Crossroads Family Care, Boys and Girls Club of Rusk County, Texas Ramp Project, Rusk County Child Welfare Board, Rusk County 4-H, East Texas Treatment Center, East Texas Child Advocates, and the Rusk-Panola Child Advocacy Center, among many others, benefit from the support of the United Way.
Osteen invites the community to come out and join the extravaganza from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, October 20, at the Rusk County Youth Expo Center. Henderson’s own Brooze Brothers will be the night’s entertainment along with the always popular Agency BINGO.
Tickets can be purchased for $10 at the Henderson Chamber of Commerce or at the door on the evening of the event.