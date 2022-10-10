Local pastor, professor turns highly acclaimed author
Henderson resident and Texas Baptist Institute (TBI) professor Dr. David Proctor knows how to turn a phrase and share God's Word. Through his newly released Preaching the Text Driven Sermon to the Text Driven Generation, he's helping teachers, students, and laypeople reach today's congregation.
His highly-acclaimed book was quickly adopted as a textbook by TBI and various other seminary campuses and is in the process of being translated for distribution into the Philippines and Mexico.
"The book rings with the authentic sound of one who week-by-week is crafting Christ-centered sermons for a congregation as well as teaching pastors in the classroom," said Preaching magazine Executive Editor Dr. Michael Duduit, an honest review proven, because that is exactly what Proctor does daily.
As Pastor and founder of Emmaus Baptist Church in Lakeport, TX, Proctor demonstrates the efficacy of his own teachings before his small-town congregation.
A church plant endorsed by Bogata Missionary Baptist Church, Proctor, his wife Shawna, and daughter Emily Brooke, have devoted the last decade to growing their church family and bringing people to God.
"We went from meeting in someone's house, on to a hotel meeting room, and have since purchased property and built a new church complex," Proctor said, explaining the growth of his young church and his calling spread the gospel.
"The burden of my book, as well as my teaching, is to teach preachers how to properly interpret the scriptures through careful Bible study and contextualization and to properly apply the scriptures to their congregations," explained Proctor, of his calling to put the fruit of his decades of studies to paper. With degrees ranging from a Master of Theology and Doctor of Theology from Texas Baptist Institute to a Doctor of Ministry in Expository Preaching earned at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, summers spent studying preaching at Oxford University, and his induction as a Distinguished Fellow of Expository Preaching, Proctor is no stranger to the subject or the art of exposition.
In Preaching the Text, he clearly defines the concept of expository preaching, or God and doctrine-centered delivery, while offering step-by-step guidelines from conceptualization to sounding from the pulpit.
As Bible Division Chair and Expository Preaching professor at Henderson's TBI campus, these are lessons Proctor regularly passes on to the next generation of powerful preachers. In class and on the page of his book, Proctor explains how to preach the text of the Bible.
"As a professor, I enjoy seeing students go out and fill pulpits and start churches with dynamic Biblical preaching," he said. "I want to see my students go out and preach life-changing sermons. I want them to go out and be dynamic."
Developing strong bonds with his students as fellow pastors and children of God, Proctor proudly declares his love for his students and the joy he takes at being called the Preaching Coach.
"Seeing that I used to coach football and now I'm coaching preaching they're both a lot alike," joked Proctor. "I try to teach them the playbook of scripture, the rules of Bible interpretation and I want them to go out and do what's necessary to get the job done."
Those hoping to purchase a copy of Preaching the Text Driven Sermon to the Text Driven Generation, visit the TBI campus and ask for Dr. David Proctor or visit www.icplit.org.