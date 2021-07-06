Brad Watson, Director Community Affairs of Vistra Energy gave a presentation to the members of the Lions Club at their Wednesday meeting.
Vistra Energy is the parent company that is considering building a solar facility at the old Luminant mine at Oak Hill in Eastern Rusk County. The company is a leading integrated retail electricity and power generation company operating in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. and retail markets in Canada and Japan.
They are the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of 39,000 MWs, enough to power 20 million homes. The retail division serves 4.3 million residential, commercial and industrial customers via multiple brands in 19 states and the District of Columbia.
A few of their brands are TXU Energy, Luminant, and Ambit Energy.
“The goal is to move from fossil fuel to renewable energy,” said Watson. “Our company always gives back to the communities they are in. We have contributed $10 million over five years for social programs.”
According to Watson they have recently given to Henderson funds to purchase K9 kennel and equipment for Henderson ISD, they are an annual supporter of Henderson ISD Education Foundation, donated to the Henderson Food Bank during the pandemic, a member of the Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce and a partner of the Greater East Texas Community Action Program by providing electric bill-payment assistance.
The Oak Hill facility would be one of five facilities in Texas with the closest one to Rusk County is Henderson County. The Oak Hill facility would produce 200 MW in the first phase. The site would be land owned by Luminant using approximately 1,200 of the 26,000 acres during the first phase.
Currently they are working on the placement plan for the solar panels. Initially there will be approximately 350 construction jobs with only two or three operators once the facility is built.
“This would be a mutual benefit for both the company and the county,” Watson said. “To make the project financially viable, Rusk County and Henderson ISD tax abatements through Texas Tax Code Chapter 312 and Chapter 313 are necessary.”
This request for an tax abatement has been resented to the County and ISD but no decision has been made yet, neither has the project.