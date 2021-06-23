Blacklands Railroad has been working with Meridian Brick to have the local brick facility become not only a manufacturing site but an inbound distribution point for brick that is manufactured in other states and currently trucked to Houston and Dallas area.
“Blacklands and I have been having conversations ever since I’ve been here about the brick plant,” said John Clary, Executive Director of HEDCO. “They will still make bricks here but also serve as a distribution center.”
The plan is to move some of the brick here by rail and then by truck to Houston and Dallas where there are homebuilding booms according to Clary.
There could be as many as six train cars a week using the railroad spur that is why improvements are needed desperately. The most critical need right now are new cross ties to replace the current ones. The switch was upgraded through the NET RMA Grant a while back.
Blacklands will order the ties and will pay for the labor to install them. HEDCO will pay up to $20,000 and Meridian Brick will match the cost assuming that the City of Henderson provides material and labor to repair the street after the new ties are installed.
With this improvement Meridian Brick will add at least two new full-time employees maybe even a third employee depending on how things work out.
Clary said, “There is also a trucking component with round trip trucking and truck drivers, who may, or may not be based here.”
The Board agreed as well and approved the agenda item to improve the spur.
Ever since Clary arrived in Henderson, he has been very active in his pursuit of High Demand Job Training grants. So far two grants have been awarded, with a third one in the process. These grants benefit Henderson ISD.
Clary told the Board that he was encouraged to apply for a fourth grant. When the grant is awarded HEDCO has to match it. The total of this grant is for $150,000 which HEDCO would pay half for a total of $75,000.
The purpose for this grant is that there is a huge need for plumbers, electricians and HVAC workers which this grant would help train students to fill that need.
According to Clary this time they will be working with HISD and Kilgore College with their dual credit program. This grant should they receive it, will not be available until Spring 2022.
The request was approved by the Board.