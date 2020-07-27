According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, estimated active cases within Rusk County have dropped to 93, not including patients within the county’s correctional facilities. Cases reported within these facilities remained at three, with Bradshaw dropping to zero while ETTF rose to three, as TDCJ representatives continue to monitor the correctional facilities within the area.
The total number of positive cases has climbed to 218 within Rusk County as reported by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, with 122 of those having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered. The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 292 positive cases within the county. An attempt was made to contact DSHS representatives to explain the discrepancy between DSHS and RCOEM COVID-19 totals within the county but as of press time no response was received. Rusk County’s death toll still stands at three.
Total reported cases within the state are at 361,125, with a testing total of 3,164,656. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 4,521, an increase from last report’s 4,020, while the estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 203,826, another substantial increase from the 155,937 last reported.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates no active cases at Henderson’s Bradshaw State Jail facility with 24 patients having recovered. Bradshaw has no offenders in medical isolation and 23 on medical restriction. East Texas Treatment Facility reports three active offender cases with 11 offenders having recovered and three employees testing positive for COVID-19, while two have recovered. ETTF also reports six offenders in medical isolation with 404 on medical restriction. TDCJ reports that 154,652 offenders and 48,617 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 13,601 offenders and 2,939 staff members showing positive results in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing and 10,414 offenders listed as recovered. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 98 with an additional 28 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports 32 units are still on precautionary lockdown. The employee death total climbed to 12 throughout the state.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide updates on the evenings of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To receive these updates like and follow Rusk County OEM on its Facebook page. Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.