The Commissioners spent the majority of their meeting Monday listening to and discussing the need for a mass gathering policy for Rusk County.
During the shooting at Durango’s Canyon in Mt. Enterprise last July there where four people wounded and one hospitalized during The Rude Boyz Annual Trail Ride event. It was estimated that 2,500 to 5,000 people attended the event.
After the choas that took place at this trail ride the Commissioners were encouraged to consider creating a policy for mass gatherings so this does not happen in the future.
Zac Wavrusa, Assistant District Attorney of Rusk County addressed the Commissioners with the need and some possible options as Michael Jimerson, District Attorney addressed possible legal issues that would need to be considered.
Tammy Honea, County Health Inspector told the Commissioners, “These trail ride events are coming to Rusk County. There are about eight of them on the schedule so far. We need a permit process. Most of the groups that come to Rusk County are from out of state.”
It was further stated that most of the counties around Rusk except Smith County have nothing in place they just let the Sheriff’s Office deal with the issues that may arise. Usually only Class C citations can be written if issues arise. The census was, the county needs to make it harder for a promoter to have the event in Rusk County.
Both Jimerson and Wavrusa recommended that the County consider adopting the Texas Mass Gatherings Act or create something similar.
The Texas Mass Gatherings Act was created in 1989. The act states that if more than 2,500 people or more than 500 people if 51 percent or more of those persons may reasonably be expected to be younger than 21 years of age and it is planned or may reasonably be expected that alcoholic beverages will be sold, served or consumed at or around the gathering a permit must be issued.
It also states that a person may not promote a mass gathering without an issued permit. The permit has to be applied for at least 45 days prior to the date the mass gathering will be held. The permit application must be filed with the county judge of the county in which the mass gathering will be held. It must also give the name and address of the owner of the property on which the mass gathering will be held as well as the maximum number of persons the promoter will allow at the mass gathering and the plan they intend to use to limit the attendance to that number.
Other information such as the performers, the standards of sanitation and health for the gathering, traffic control and protection of the physical safety of those that attend as well as medical and nursing care must be included.
After the permit application has been submitted the county judge is to send a copy of it to the county health authority, the county fire marshal and the sheriff. Each of these entities shall investigate preparations for the gathering prior to a hearing to decide if the minimum standards are met. The act lists several other steps prior to the mass gathering request before it can be approved.
The Commissioners tabled the agenda item until they can get a permitting process created.
Later in the meeting John Clary, Executive Director for HEDCO asked that the Commissioners approve the purchase of a parcel of property on FM 2276 that was presented to them back in December 2020. It was denied at that time until Clary could contact two property owners that had a house on each property adjacent to the property that HEDCO was seeking to buy.
The reason that HEDCO needed the Commissioner’s approval is that state law says if property is outside the city limits and in the county’s jurisdiction their approval must be received first.
Commissioner Greg Gibson asked Clary, “Have you talked with the owners of that property yet?” (He was asked to do so at the last meeting).
Clary assured him that he personally spoke with each one and one was in favor and the other had reservations.
“I’m not against business growth in the county but I’m for the homeowner too,” Gibson said.
It has been four months since Clary had spoken with the owners and the Commissioners had not received any complaints at this time they approved the purchase of the property for HEDCO to expand the new business park at the north end of town.
A contract with Bill Hoebel was approved to handle the bidding on tree removal at the airport that has to be removed for the expansion and safety of the airport.
The Commissioners also agreed to proclaim April 12 through 17 as Don’t Mess with Texas/Rusk County Trash Off event sponsored by Keep Henderson Beautiful.
Other agenda items approved were allowing Judge Dean to hire a Court Coordinator for the County Court of Law office, the acceptance of donation of concrete for Precincts 3 and 4, a two-year extension contract for Debbie McCoy of the Department of State Health Services and advertising for bid proposals for needed products.
At the end of the meeting Commissioner Greg Gibson thanked each of the Commissioners for their help in the clean up efforts in the Mt. Enterprise area after a tornado touched down over the weekend that did a lot of damage.