Despite the dismal candidate showing for Thursday night's Henderson Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum, the event exhibited an increase in community interest and a no holds barred attitude by the Legislative Committee when determining candidate queries.
Courtney Smith, former Chamber President and moderator for this informative event, welcomed Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen and Council member Melissa Morton and thanked them for their attendance. Smith briefed the available candidates on the rules for the evening's events.
Invitations were sent to state and local candidates for positions from as high as U.S. Congress to Henderson City Council and school boards from across the county with disappointing response. Candidates for Henderson High School District 2 Trustee seat, Peggy McAlister and Travis Orr, were on hand, along with District 5 candidates Jamie Sugg and Jon Best. Questions circled among these four contenders as the only contested races in which both candidates were in attendance.
Incumbent Henderson City Council member Henry Pace, and Carlisle ISD Trustee candidate Dr. Lorin McKnight-Mayo were in attendance and allowed to give a two minute introduction but not allowed to officially join questioning in the absence of their opponents.
Dr. Mayo teased that she had bribed the time-keeper for longer than two minutes as her introduction would be a long one.
"To be on the school board is to act as a liaison between schools as well as the community," said Mayo. "My position as far as a school board member is student success. That kind of becomes the buzzword sometimes because we all want student success, but I think that has several things that are necessary to support that." Mayo went on to state that safe, functioning facilities, learning materials and qualified, certified teachers were needed to ensure the success of Carlisle's young residents.
Henderson City Council incumbent Henry Pace reminded those in attendance of his tenure within the council and his continued committment to making the appropriate decisions for the betterment of the city.
"It has been a pleasure to serve these past two years as City Council member and I look forward to spending another two years on a term for the city," said Pace. "What my objective is to serve all of the citizens of my district as well as the citizens of the city. And right now I'm serving as pro tem for the city which is an honor, and it is exciting for me to be on the city council just to be able to learn about city government and do things that are necessary for the citizens."
Diving into the evening's introductions and four-way questioning for HISD School Board candidates, Smith presented Travis Orr with the first question, alternating between candidates for first dibs on question responses. To the question of his motivation to run for the board seat Orr responded “I was well-educated, my family was well-educated, and there are certain gaps in our school district at the moment, big gaps,” said Orr. “We need to step back and look at our policies. We need to look at our disciplinary policy again. We need to look at our bullying policy again and see what we have in place and make the necessary changes to prevent that from happening as often as it is.”