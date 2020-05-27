Four Star Cinema, owned by Foothills Cinemas, plans to open June 5, according to owner Byron Berkley.
However, no new releases will be on the big screen just yet.
“It will be something old, and something people have probably seen on television,” Berkley said.
The Plaza Cinema in Henderson is not expected to open until the middle of June.
“Right now we are looking at the middle of June,” Berkley said. “Probably around the 16th or so, but that is a little up in the air right at the moment.”
Berkley says that the media company is waiting to see what develops with the state and restrictions that have to do with the theaters.
“If the state relaxes their restrictions we will probably open Henderson on the 16th,” Berkley added.
There won’t be any new releases until the first of July, Berkley says.
“One major movie that will be coming out July 17 is a movie called Tenant,” Berkley said. Disney’s Mulan will follow the next week for its debut.
Berkley says those dates could also be pushed back, depending on the number of studios that are open at that time. For the movies to release on their release dates, 80 percent of available theaters must be open, if not the movies won’t be released.
“This is a very volatile situation,” Berkley said. “We are just kind of sitting here waiting, every day is a new day.”
For those popcorn and theater snack lovers, Berkley says that this weekend will end the curbside popcorn and snacks that both the Henderson and Kilgore theaters have had during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Many of the restaurants have opened and we saw a big decrease in demand because people can go out now and go places,” Berkley added.