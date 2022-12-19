Overton

Overton City Council disregards OVFD bylaws, appoints paid Fire Chief

Thursday's hours-long Overton City Council meeting left citizens smoldering after its surprise decision to create a paid Fire Chief position, despite Overton Volunteer Fire Department's recent bylaw-driven leadership elections. 

