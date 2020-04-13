The City of Henderson has closed the playground equipment at all City parks or on City-owned property until further notice. No person shall enter upon any such playground, use any equipment on any such playground, or allow any minor under the person’s supervision to enter upon any such playground or use any equipment on any such playground. The City Manager shall direct the placement of appropriate signage at each playground informing people of the closure of the playground. The parks and green space at the parks are not closed, however. As long as appropriate social distancing measures are taken, individuals are allowed to visit the parks and exercise outdoors.
Once these restrictions are lifted, we will inform the citizens. In the meantime, stay safe, stay healthy, practice social distancing and only get out if you have to.