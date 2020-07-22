After many years as librarian of the Rusk County Library System Pam Pipkin approached the Rusk County Commissioner’s Court Monday to announce that she was retiring effective August 31.
“I have considered retiring for one and half years,” said Pipkin. “I appreciate my time at the library and working with all the Commissioners. I thank you very much.”
Pipkin then asked the Commissioners to consider Jennifer Freeman, the Rusk County Library System Assistant Librarian in Overton as her replacement as Director of the entire Library system.
“She has a degree and the experience,” said Pipkin.
The Commissioners must have agreed with Pipkin by accepting her resignation for retirement and voting unanimously to replace Pipkin with Freeman from Overton.
Freeman will operate the library system from the Overton Library and will assume the Director’s role September 1.
The Commissioners also approved to file the proposed 2021 Rusk County Budget in the County Clerk’s office as well as post it on the Rusk County website by July 20 for public inspection.
Ron Franks, Manager of the Rusk County Airport asked the Commissioners to approve laying the slab for an Eight Nested Tee Hanger.
A Tee Hangar is a type of enclosed structure designed to hold aircraft in protective storage. Typically they are constructed of metal and primarily used for private aircraft at general airports because they are more economical than rectangular hangars.
Franks explained to the Court that the slab for the Tee Hanger needs to be 50 feet wide by 222 feet long and must be completed by August 31.
“The slab for this Tee Hanger will cost approximately $38,000 to pour and we can use the money from the last grant to pay for it,” said Franks.
“This will improve the infrastructure at the airport without any extra costs,” said Commissioner Bennie Whitworth.
Commissioner Kuykendall requested that Franks get one more bid to compare costs rather than go with the only bid that Franks had presented to the Court.
The agenda item was approved based on getting another bid to compare for the sake of time.
Other agenda items approved were:
- An appointment of an officer to calculate the 2020 Rusk County No New Revenue Tax Rate and Voter Approval Tax.
- Changes in the investment policy.
- Application for membership to TxSmartBuy.
- Go out for bids for a three-quarter ton crew cab pickup.
- Go out for bids for rock and gravel.
- Accept a donation from the Troup Library for the Mount Enterprise Library.
- Charging 30 cents per gram for printing using the 3D printer at the Rusk County Library.
- Requests for right-of-way of an utility/pipeline from Pleasant Hill Water Supply and Eastex Telephone Coop.