The Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce has done it again with yet another enjoyable and enlightening Business Helping Business Expo and Chili Cook-Off.
With Chamber member’s blinged out booths lining the spacious Rusk County Youth Expo Center, potential customers and a few goodie seekers turned out en masse to gather all the information, treats, and trinkets they could possibly fit into the stylish VeraBank-supplied swag bag. As if unlimited office supplies for the taking wasn’t quite enough, the available door prizes kept visitors peeking at their tickets, praying for their 4-digit number to be called.
The Texas Bank sponsored Chili Cook-Off was an absolute delight to the senses with tasty options available in the arena area. The competition was hot with multiple varieties of chili on the menu ranging from delicious down-home versions to a delectable white chicken chili option.
Latrice Godley, the incredible chef from Pine Lodge Assisted Living, brought home a well-deserved first place trophy with her trio of chilis and her gourmet toppings, including the unexpectedly delicious addition of roasted pumpkin seeds.
Kolton Wallace and his crew at Wallace & Sons’ Wreck Service walked away with the second place trophy and the cook team at Texas Farm Bureau Insurance hoisted the third place award.