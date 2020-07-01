Federal Reserve reports nationwide shortage due to coronavirus
It may soon be time to break into those piggy banks and drag that five-gallon water jug to the Coin Star. The Federal Reserve recently reported a nationwide coin shortage and attributes the deficit to fear of coronavirus and the restrictions imposed on the nation during the outbreak.
With consumers sheltering in place for months and avoiding handling physical money when they did go shopping the flow of coins has begun to dry. The decrease in customers utilizing coin exchange kiosks has played a huge part in the shortage.
The closure of businesses also played a massive role in the coin shortage as the constant movement and exchange of monies came to a grinding halt.
“What’s happened is that with the partial closure of the economy, the flow of coins through the economy, it has gotten all — it’s kind of stopped,” said Jerome H. Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, while testifying last week on Capitol Hill. “We’ve been aware of it, we’re working with the Mint to increase supply, we’re working with the reserve banks to get the supply to where it needs to be.”
The staff at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing have worked throughout the nationwide lockdown to ensure the Federal Reserve had the cash and coins necessary to distribute to banks.
To contend with the shortage the Federal Reserve implemented a ration, of sorts, on its distribution of coins. While a temporary measure, this strategy will continue until the shortage has passed.
The reopening of businesses nationally improved the situation momentarily but the spike in COVID-19 cases could halt any progress as consumers are again restricting their movement and bars have again been forced to shut their doors.
Some area businesses have already experienced the outcomes of the change deficiency with quarters and pennies in short supply. Customers of certain businesses have been asked to ensure they have exact change or to round their payments up to the next dollar and donate the change to help fight the shortage.
With unemployment at astounding numbers, prices rising on everything from gasoline to beef, and the expected resurgence of the coronavirus, frugal living has never been more necessary but the literal pinching of pennies has had an actual physical effect.