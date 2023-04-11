All are invited to and welcome in-person and online Bible studies and services at Pilgrim Lutheran Church! Our in-person address is 713 Florey Street, in Kilgore, and our online address is www.pilgrimlc.org, where you can find the Skype link for streaming live and for streaming or downloading recorded video, as well as the links to recorded audio and the PDFs you need to follow along, either live or with the recorded video/audio later.
Tonight at 7 p.m. in the Conference Room/Library the Midweek Bible Study “Salvation History is Your Story” resumes with Acts 22:22-29, St. Paul’s interaction with a Roman tribune after Paul’s arrest in Jerusalem.
This Sunday, April 16, is the Second Sunday of Easter. After 9:15 Refreshments, Pilgrim offers 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, with the latter group continuing its study “Romans: The Righteousness of God”, continuing the third major section, which deals with our living out God’s gift of righteousness, now in its third and final subsection, the much-loved chapter 8.
And, in our Sunday 10:45 a.m. Divine Service, the Gospel Reading and so also the sermon text will be John 20:19-31, Jesus’s appearing to His disciples in a locked room both the night of His resurrection and again a week later, giving His apostles authority to forgive and retain sins and interacting with Thomas who did not believe the apostles’ word that Jesus was risen. The other appointed Readings are Acts 5:29-31, the apostles later testifying to the Jewish leaders about Jesus’s resurrection, and 1 Peter 1:3-9, in which the Divinely-inspired St. Peter describes believers’ being born again through the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. The Hymn of the Day is a fifteenth-century hymn translated by John Mason Neale in the nineteenth century, altered, and titled, as we have it, “O Sons and Daughters of the King”. The hymn is said to be largely based on Mark 16:5-7 and John 20:24-29.
As for Pilgrim’s practice regarding the coronavirus, emphasizing both individual responsibility and freedom in the Gospel, we encourage but do not require those who come to wear facemasks and to practice good hygiene and social distancing, and we encourage but do not require those at high risk of coronavirus complications and those who are not well to stay home where we can minister to them. The same emphases on individual responsibility and freedom in the Gospel apply to the coronavirus vaccines: each person has the responsibility and freedom to choose whether or not to be vaccinated and the right to keep one’s vaccination status to oneself.
Personal pastoral care, including the administration of the Sacraments—Baptism, Absolution, and the Lord's Supper—is available by request, either at Pilgrim, at individuals' homes, or wherever else it may need to happen.
