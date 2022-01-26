Henderson resident Jackie Powell was honored Tuesday morning for her long-time work with the Threads of Love organization and its Rusk County chapter.
CBS 19 and Daniel Stark Law teamed up to recognize Powell's hard work and dedication with a $500 donation to the Threads of Love group, based at Henderson's First Baptist Church. The group of crafty, Christian women provide a packet containing hand-crafted blankets, clothing, tiny pillows, and prayers for the tiny treasures in area NICU units. For parents facing the loss of an infant through miscarriage, infant death, or stillbirth the group reaches out with love and support, giving these grieving families hand-sewn blankets, bonnets, and dressing gowns made especially for their small frames.
"We've been given a real gift from God for sewing," said Powell. "That's our gift and so it's our miracle."