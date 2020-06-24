For the past several weeks there has been big machinery tearing up and rebuilding city streets in Henderson. For those living along those streets although inconvenienced during the construction phase would agree it was well worth it.
There are a total of three phases to the City’s Street Bond Project with 23 of the 26 streets finished in phase one of the project. Three streets were deleted from the project.
The City Council voted Tuesday night during their regular meeting to approve the final payment for phase one in the amount of $82,349.34. The contractor Rayford Truck and Tractor will warranty the streets for one year and two years for Hillview, Baker, Crosby, Inwood Oaks and Ridlea Streets.
Councilman Steve Higginbothom said, “Why do five streets have an extra year of warranty and the others did not?”
“We requested an additional warranty on these streets because there was a lot of rain during the work on those streets and we wanted to make sure the City was protected should there be any issues,” said Engineer Neal Holland.
Construction on phase two of the project has already begun.
During last month’s meeting Sabine Oil and Gas had three items on the agenda that was tabled. These items were back on the agenda this month. Their request at last month’s meeting to lower the bond amounts on producing wells was withdrawn prior to this meeting.
However they did request that two permit applications be approved to drill wells on existing pads in the Industrial Park near West Frasier as well as a pipeline right-of-way for the area on the north property line of Lakewood Cemetery that will not affect any future expansion of the cemetery. The Council approved all three items.
The first public hearing took place on a petition for HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) to annex property into the city limits at the Industrial Park. The last public hearing will be held at the next regular meeting in July.
HEDCO owns 25.91 acres in the Frisco Street subdivision but the city limits splits the property leaving the majority of the property outside the city limits. By passing this request all of the property would become one piece between the city limits and Loop 571.
The purchase of the Alford property off Highway 323 was also requested by HEDCO for a future industrial park. The purchase of the property was previously approved by the HEDCO board but must be approved by the Council before closing the deal. It was approved.
Also approved was a request from a citizen to sell part of an undeveloped street called South Katherine Street as well as a minor plat subdividing property located at 313 North Harriette Street.
At the end of the meeting the Council went into Executive Session to discuss the possibility of creating a Parks and Recreation position. It was approved.