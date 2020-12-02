Henderson Police Department responded to a vehicle-pedestrian motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Jacksonville Drive and Smith Street at about 3:26 p.m. on November 30, 2020.
The investigation determined a 2011 Red Ford Mustang driven by a 16-year old white male was traveling southbound on Jacksonville Drive and made a right turn on to Smith Street.
Upon making the turn, the driver struck a 69-year old white female who was taking a walk at that same intersection.
The driver advised he was blinded by the sun and did not see the pedestrian walking on the side of the roadway.
The pedestrian had severe injuries and was flown to a Tyler hospital. No charges have been filed in reference to this incident at this time.