In a special called early morning meeting, the Rusk County Commissioners received and motioned to accept the letter of resignation tender by newly elected Precinct 4 Constable, Bobby Armstrong.
Armstrong cited general ignorance of the position’s educational requirements, pointing out the Texas Legislature Local Government Code 86.0021, which states that a person is not eligible to serve as constable unless they have at least an associate’s degree conferred by an institution of higher education accredited by an accrediting organization recognized by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. He also mentioned recent medical issues that would have kept him from completing the Police Academy.
Commissioners moved to accept his resignation and re-appointed recently retired Constable David Guy to complete the two-year term vacated by Armstrong. Guy ran against Armstrong in the November primary elections as a write-in candidate.
The commissioners also motioned to approve the acceptance of a single-purpose K-9 from the Marshall Police Department for utilization at the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
“When we hired LaKeldrick Adams to be a Patrol Sergeant, one of the things that we also included in that package deal was Polux, which is his German Shepherd single-purpose dog,” said Sheriff John Wayne Valdez, explaining the possible acquisition of Polux.
“He is six years old so he’s got a couple years left under his belt being single-purpose they usually last a lot longer. We just got a clean bill of health prior to him starting. All of his shots are up all of his vet records came with him so we can see if there’s any issues in the past and there were none. Heartworm is good, he was negative, so he’s ready to go to work.”
Hinting at future requests Valdez said, “At some point, I will come to you again in a year or so and request that we be able to go out to look for bids for purchasing additional K-9 units.”
“Until we can start to purchase dual-purpose K-9s I strongly feel that the amount of traffic stops we’re making, which is over 120 a week, that we can utilize this dog to search out narcotics. If we ask for consent to search on vehicles, as you well know if they deny consent then that traffic stop’s over. If we have a K-9 unit through Rodriguez vs. Florida as long as we don’t extend the traffic stop to an “unreasonable time” we can request a K-9 unit respond. I would much rather have our own K-9 unit respond than another agency because when you start getting into asset forfeiture then the less people that you have to utilize the more asset forfeiture stays in the agency which we desperately need for additional equipment.”
Valdez took a moment in the public comment portion of the meeting to show appreciation for the tenacity and diligence of his RCSO team in the quick apprehension of the suspect in last week’s Capital Murder investigation.
“Obviously, last week was a very busy week for us,” said Valdez. “They did an absolutely phenomenal job, I’m running out of adjectives. Twenty-five hours straight is a long time for anyone to work and they did it without complaint and they were focused. We brought a killer to the Rusk County Jail. That’s very rare and they should be patted on the back every chance that somebody gets.”
We also recovered a bunch of stolen merchandise the day before the murder that we ran down on foot. They’re getting out of the office and making things happen, shaking the bushes, so to speak, and it’s paying off.”
Judge Joel Hale commended the work of everyone involved. Hale said, “I know everybody in the community appreciated what y’all did, as far as getting that solved as quick as you did. That’s a big thank you to all of you.”
He also took a moment to address upcoming legislation directed at the dissolution of the Texas Association of Counties (TAC) which was created to coordinate and augment the efforts of county officials to provide a responsive form of government to the people of Texas, further the interest of local government for the people of Texas, and to assist the people and the counties in accomplishing their goals toward meeting the challenge of modern society.
“Y’all need to contact our people, particularly Bryan Hughes as he’s the chairman of the committee that one of those should go to unless they send it to Senator Bettencourt’s committee, which they may do. I’m sure y’all realize that without TAC we hurt our educational opportunities and everything they do for us.”
Reiterating the importance of TAC to the support of our county Hale said, “Sheriff your organization needs to be heard from, too.”
Agenda items also approved in the meeting were:
Pre-approval of Rusk County payroll for February 5, 2021;
Approval for Precinct 3 Commissioner, Greg Gibson, to hire a new employee;
Approval for Precinct 2 Commissioner, Robert Kuykendall, to advertise for bids for a 1/2 ton Crew Cab 4-wheel work truck;
Read into the minutes that Terri Willard, District Clerk has received from the County & District Clerks’ Association of Texas a Certificate of Completion for 20 hours of Continuing Education for 2020 as prescribed in Section 51.605 of the Texas Government Code;
Approved to replace the weekend/holiday employee at the Rusk County Airport so that they might retain their 24/7 status;
Approved the renewal of the lease agreement with Terry Dorsey for hangar G-9 at the Rusk County Airport;
Approved to declare a shelf, paper shredder, pencil sharpener, and two filing cabinets from Courthouse Security as surplus items;
Approved Commissioner Court minutes from December 3 and December 24 special meetings and December 14 regularly called meeting;
Approved pipeline/utility requests from Atmos Energy Corp. for a 36-inch gas pipeline under/across the right-of-way of CR 131, CR 132, CR 114, and CR 134N, from Eastex Telephone Coop. for fiber optic cables under/across the right-of-ways of CR 314, CR 3218 and CR 456, and from Midcoast G&P (East Texas) L.P. for a 12.75 welded steel natural gas pipeline under/across the right-of-way of CR 317S; and
Approved the payment of regular County bills.