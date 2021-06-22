The Henderson City Council approved to have the Patriotic Parade and Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration this year.
The Parade will start on Saturday morning July 3 at 10:00 a.m. It will form on North Marshall, turn west on East Ragley, turn north on North Main and disband by turning east on Charlevioux back at the First Methodist Church parking lot.
The Henderson Police Department will assist with traffic management and the Henderson Fire Department will assist with blocking intersections on the square. The Public Services Department will drop off and pickup barricades for use during the parade.
The Fireworks Celebration will be held at Lake Forest Park on Sunday July 4 around 5:00 p.m. The following streets will be closed, West Fordall Street from Sand Street to Highway 64 and Lake Forest Parkway for the safety of the citizens and reopen around 11:00 P.m. to 11:30 p.m. The Henderson Police Department will man the barricades and the Henderson Fire Department will help with barricades and have at least two fire trucks in close vicinity of the fireworks.
Should the celebration be cancelled due to weather or unforeseen reasons it twill be held on July 5.