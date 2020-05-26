The City of Henderson has released its list of reopenings for city facilities and the corresponding opening dates.
The Henderson Civic Center will again be open to the public on June 1. Adjoining Lake Forest Park has remained open but with access to the park’s equipment and pavilion rentals was restricted. On Friday, May 22 playground equipment will be available for use while pavilion rentals will resume on June 1 as well as reservations for The Plaza at Lake Forest.
Fair Park is currently open but also with restricted equipment. Playground equipment will be made available on Friday, May 22 with the Splash Pad opening on Friday, May 29.
Fair Park’s baseball field will become available on Sunday, May 31, and pavilion rentals can resume on June 1.
Montgomery and Yates parks will follow the same opening schedule with all playground equipment available on Friday, May 22, areas set aside for sports (basketball court and baseball field) opening on May 31 and pavilion rentals resuming on June 1.
The Henderson Animal Center will begin taking in-person adoptions and offering microchip service on Monday, June 1 but they will be by appointment only.
The Public Services Department, Community Development Department, Central Fire Station, and City Hall will all be opening their doors to the public on June 1.
Access to the Municipal Court and the Thomas Ward Annex building is still pending. Payments to any service or utility housed in these areas can be made online through the city’s payment portal, over the phone, or by utilizing the Night Drop at the Utility Billing office.
While these city offices and recreational areas will be open to the public health and safety regulations as designated by state government must be followed at all times. Social distancing must be practiced and capacity orders will be enforced.