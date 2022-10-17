The Laneville Independent School District (ISD)’s regular Board meeting opened with emotional public comments on Thursday night as Paula Carey and Laura Booher expressed their frustration with, respectively, the District’s recent bonus payouts and their inaction over a case of bullying. 

With a small crowd of other community members gathered in quiet support behind them, Carey, a Laneville ISD aide, stood up first to criticize the District’s choice to split a $1,500 teacher bonus into $125 installments after initially agreeing in July to make it a “one-time” payment. 

