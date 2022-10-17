The Laneville Independent School District (ISD)’s regular Board meeting opened with emotional public comments on Thursday night as Paula Carey and Laura Booher expressed their frustration with, respectively, the District’s recent bonus payouts and their inaction over a case of bullying.
With a small crowd of other community members gathered in quiet support behind them, Carey, a Laneville ISD aide, stood up first to criticize the District’s choice to split a $1,500 teacher bonus into $125 installments after initially agreeing in July to make it a “one-time” payment.
“From my understanding, a one-time bonus means a one-time payment,” Carey said. “You didn’t tell us it was going to be broken down.”
Due to being unprepared for the promised bonus being split into smaller installments, Carey said it caused problems for her when the money she expected and needed for a personal budgeting issue didn’t arrive in time. “I don’t know about you, but I like for my word to be my bond. And that made me look bad. I couldn’t do what I had to do because we only got $125 added to our checks.”
Booher’s granddaughter is a Laneville third grader whom she says has been experiencing severe bullying from a fellow student since August. The bullying has coincided with a significant drop in her granddaughter’s academic performance and has escalated to threats of violence.
“Yesterday, it changed. It went from bullying to a threat on her life,” said Booher, visibly angry. “And I want to know what the board is going to do about it because nobody else will. And that’s what my lawyer told me to come in and ask. Her grades have dropped down to a 61. Nothing has been done.”
Under the Texas Open Meetings Act, school board members are prohibited from responding to public comments during open meetings. Carey departed the meeting after making her statement while Booher remained until the meeting adjourned and when the Trustees told her they would have a response for her during their next meeting.
George Carey, husband to Paula and a brother of Booher’s, expressed skepticism afterward that the bullying issue would be handled satisfactorily. “They’re not going to answer her questions. They’re just going to keep putting it off,” he said as everyone filed out of the meeting room.
In other agenda items, Superintendent Teresa Wright discussed ongoing improvements being made to perimeter fencing around school grounds to meet new security standards which will cost approximately $6,000 according to a quote she received. “As you know, every summer I have a big summer project. So that’s the money I’m using to finish off that fence.”
Using $15,600 of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) money, Wright says she replaced the indoor and outdoor AC units for the kindergarten rooms and the auditorium as well as the first-grade compressor. “Had it not been for that ESSER money, that would have had to come out of our budget. That’s why it’s so important that when we plan our budgets—you don’t know what’s going to come up. We didn’t expect $15,600 to come up so luckily we had the ESSER to fall back on.”
Additional ESSER funds have also gone into purchasing new Chromebooks to replace outdated ones.
After there was an accident on a patch of uneven concrete along one of the school’s walkways, Wright said that they’re getting quotes ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 to get those blocks of cement replaced. Repairing the walkway cannot come out of ESSER funds so Wright said she has to go back to look at what’s left in the budget out of their summer project funds after already spending $11,000 on security updates.
As a new addition to their regular meetings, Wright provided a Counselor’s Report, saying that their guidance counselor has been working with students on kindness, having a positive self-image and respecting others’ opinions. The counselor has also helped all Laneville seniors complete their financial aid applications and has been advising them on post-secondary education options. Students going through a difficult time and requiring emotional support have been encouraged to visit the counselor and Wright says that she has counseled 43 students since September.
According to Wright, there are five students enrolled in Kilgore College for dual credit courses and all currently have an A in their college class.
In an update about staff training, Wright said all Laneville ISD staff have completed training on blood-borne pathogens, bullying recognition and response, communication skills, health emergencies, suicide awareness and prevention, dyslexia, student data analysis, special education, child abuse, ESL and safety.
In recognition of Laneville ISD’s A rating in their 2022 Accountability Report from the Texas Education Agency (TEA), Wright also made a statement thanking the Board for their support of her which allowed her and her staff to do their jobs. Without their support, she said, “We would not have received that rating, because it takes all of us as a team. And it starts with the Board.”
Principal Keith Collins provided the Board with a rundown of student activities. He highlighted student achievements including 25 students who made the All-A Honor Roll and 55 students receiving A and B Honor Roll recognitions, the 90 Behavior and Attendance Award winners and 25% of the student population receiving perfect attendance awards. He praised cross country athlete Adolfo Martinez for qualifying to Regionals, the District’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) for the success of a recent fundraiser as well the early season performances of Laneville’s Junior High girls’ and boys’ basketball programs.
After concluding their administrative reports, the Board approved the minutes from their previous meeting and bill payments. According to Wright, there were no budget amendments to approve. They were set to approve the Rusk County Appraisal District Candidate but Wright said that she hasn’t received anything from the County pertaining to that yet. They also approved the Property Value Study Contract, two additional school substitutes for 2022-2023, Amber Bradberry and Lacey Cross, and the Equity Plan for 2022-2023 which includes professional development for Laneville teachers.
When discussing approving a Budget Management Resolution, Board member William Booher asked if money was being moved around for it.
“Yes, sir, it’s mainly between functions,” answered business manager Alicia Mathis. “It doesn’t increase or decrease the budget at all.”
After expressing concern about budget decisions being made without Board approval, Mathis added that there will be a report provided in next month’s meeting and nothing will be done with the Budget that the Board doesn’t know about. Wright said that the Management Resolution was recommended by their auditor.
The Board tabled their Active Shooter Insurance Policy approval for a later meeting.