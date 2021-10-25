During the open forum portion of Tuesday night’s monthly HISD board meeting, Henderson resident and parent Karen Holland presented two letters from anonymous teachers and staff that detailed their concerns over how the administration and principals handle disciplinary problems and nepotism within the district. Holland also explained that these teachers feel “as if they are bullied into keeping their mouths shut.”
“It has been brought to my attention that teachers and staff can not talk to their principals at several HISD campuses without fear of retaliation and losing their jobs,” Holland said before reading the first letter. “They have no one to talk to, from their principals, all the way up to Dr. Lamb. So I come here today to be their voice.”
The letter started by addressing how the district’s discipline record has dropped from 997 in 2019 to 599 last year, and the author does not “feel the 2020 numbers turned into the TEA were accurate” and “believe[s the] TEA should come and do an investigation.”
“Teachers want to teach, not continuously deal with disciplinary issues that are not addressed and not handled,” the author writes. “A second-grader told his mom there was a student in his class misbehaving and was sent to the principal’s office and returned to class with a treat. The second-grader’s words were, ‘are there no consequences?’ If a second-grader recognizes there is a problem, it is time we do something to correct this.”
Next, the letter suggested that Dr. Lamb should consider conducting employee surveys on paper instead of online due to concern that the surveys are not truly anonymous.
“Paper surveys are the only way to receive honest feedback,” Holland read. “Teachers are afraid of their answers being tracked back and rightfully so because they have witnessed coworkers being retaliated against.”
The second letter addressed nepotism within the district. Dr. Lamb’s wife, Wakita Lamb, currently works for the district as an administrator. Chairman Drew Butler’s wife and District 5 trustee Jamie Suggs’ wife are also teacher specialists.
“I respectfully ask that Mrs. Butler and Mrs. Sugg resume their former roles as classroom teachers or Mr. Butler and Mr. Sugg would resign their positions on the board which would eliminate this conflict of interest,” the second author wrote.
Brianne Shutter, a parent of five HISD students, spoke second during the open forum. She addressed the district’s alleged mishandling of discipline issues and built off of the letters.
“Discipline is a huge problem across all campuses,” Shutter said. “I have experienced this firsthand with two of my daughters: one on the Wylie campus has a disciplinary issue, and in a meeting with Dr. Roberts, her teacher, and the counselor, it was suggested that we reward good behavior and just ignore her bad behavior. When she acts up and is a disruption to the class, I expect her to be removed and punished.
One of my daughters at the middle school was frantic and wanted me to come pick her up because the class was in complete chaos and the substitute left the room. Some students were bullying, and my daughter and several others felt threatened. After meeting with the principal, her solution was to have my daughter leave the class and sit in the library if she ever felt afraid or uncomfortable. Why should my daughter, who isn’t causing problems, leave the class and miss out on learning?”
Middle school language arts teacher Lisa Watkins spoke next, and used her time to uplift the school board and thank them for hiring uncertified teachers and purchasing learning programs that promote kindness, compassion, and critical thinking.
“What a challenging job you have, mediating the public as well as relieving the concerns and worries of your teachers, listening to filthy complaints and hopefully soaking up the few moments of complements,” Watkins said tearfully.
Steve Miller, the chaplain for the football team, ended the open forum by praising the district for the improvements they have made and suggested more improvements, such as building a performing arts center for the band and the theatre programs.
“The gym is not a performing arts center,” Miller said. “If we want our children to have the best building, then we have to be willing to pay for the things they need in order to be the best.”
In the action agenda, all eight items were unanimously approved, including an update to the district’s Gifted and Talented program. Now, first-grade through high school senior candidates will be accessed using qualitative and quantitative data to accept more students into the program.
The board also approved the usage of MAP assessments to screen all seventh-grade students who failed sixth grade for dyslexia, as newly required by the TEA. MAP assessments will cover all three parts required for dyslexia screening: decoding, fluency, and comprehension.
This year, the FFA sold $28,381.30-worth of mum flowers as a fundraiser. The FFA will receive about $17,000 in profit. Since it was a large purchase, it had to be approved by the board.
In the closed session, the board approved the submitted resignations from high school counselors Anthony Todd Lawson and Christine Williams. Lawson was noted to be retiring.
The Henderson News reached out for comment from HISD, but no response was received as of press time.
The next board meeting will be held on Nov. 9 at the administration boardroom.