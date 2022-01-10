An early morning accident sent two Panola County residents to the hospital in serious condition and took the life of a Louisiana man.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 2001 Chevrolet Corvette, driven by 31-year-old Pineville, Louisiana resident, Aaron R. Allen, was traveling westbound on US 79, approximately two miles west of the city of Carthage. A 2012 Ford F-250, driven by Dale W. Eldredge, a 74-year-old Gary man, was traveling east on the same roadway. Attempting to pass a vehicle in the morning’s heavy fog, Allen struck the F-250 head-on.
Allen, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, was pronounced at the scene by Judge Toni Hughes.
Eldredge was transported to UT Health-Henderson in critical condition and his passenger Amanda Duckworth, also of Gary, was taken to the same hospital in serious condition.