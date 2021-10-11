Henderson Economic Development Corporation (HEDCO) held its annual Business Appreciation Luncheon Thursday, where they presented Panel Truss the Community and Economic Development Recognition Award.
Over a delicious, light meal catered by Snowflake Bakery, attendees of HEDCO’s luncheon heard a touching tale of perseverance and faith from Panel Truss CEO Donald ‘Donnie’ Powers. Accompanied by the bike he rode at the end of his college career and the beginning of his working life, Powers shared a list of “just the right moments” in which he’d been placed through the guidance of God. A deeply serious, humble, and God-fearing man, Powers struggled through the emotions brought on by the recounting of so many memories. Memories of right moments that led him and his family through hardships and tribulations only to have him stand before a crowd as a successful business owner, philanthropist, and patriarch of a lasting legacy.
HEDCO Executive Director John Clary offered the annual Development Report, in which he addressed the November ballot entry set to determine Henderson’s Type A or B status. While the group is currently Type A, Clary explained the difference between the two.
“Type B can do everything Type A can do and more,” said Clary. While Type A entities focus solely on industrial growth within the community, Type B is open to attracting professional and amateur sports through the creation of athletic facilities such as ballparks. A Type B Board would be able to focus on areas of affordable housing and the related street, water, sewer, parking, and transportation facilities.
Clary also gave an update on the city’s ongoing work on the Esat Texas Regional Business Park, showing artist renderings of the site to include a pond and walking trails through a serene wooded area.
He also praised Henderson ISD for their A rating among Texas schools and their newly developed trade courses which include welding, health sciences, engineering tech, culinary, and legal classes. The school received a High Demand Job Training Grant which afforded the district $800,000 to dedicate to equipment and curriculum for these in-demand subjects.
Keynote speaker, Aaron Demerson currently serves as Commissioner Representing Employers for the Texas Workforce Commission(TWC). Prior to his appointment by Governor Greg Abbott to this three-member commission, Demerson served as the director of the Office of Employer Initiatives at the TWC and as Senior Advisor to Gov. Rick Perry and Executive Director of the Economic Development and Tourism Division of the Governor’s office.
Demerson continued on the path of High Demand Job Training with talk of millions of dollars made available to local schools, organizations, and businesses offering instruction and certification in these areas of high demand. He also discussed the huge number of unemployment claims. “We took this thing on and you look at numbers before February 2020, we were doing great,” he said. “9 billion claims filed by over 3 million Texas $55 billion dollars we’ve paid out including the extra $600 they were getting and then the $300 they received. Overnight we received millions of calls.”
Demerson refuted any negative perceptions of the TWC fostered by anyone within earshot by pointing out the fact that the workload they would have typically handled in a year was suddenly expected to be processed in a month’s time.