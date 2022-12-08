Overton’s Volunteer Fire Department hosted the first-ever Special Needs Santa meet-and-greet event, creating a lasting legacy for some of Rusk County’s most remarkable citizens.
The festive event was the brainchild of Jalisa Barron, mother to a special needs child and creator of the Texas Stars social group. While the sights, sounds, and crowds associated with sporting or holiday events might be exciting for some, for many in our special needs community those types of festivities can be overwhelming and even painful.
Disheartened at the lack of events catering to the less boisterous needs of her own family and extended network of very special friends, Barron asked members of the Overton Volunteer Fire Department to fill in a slightly-less flashy yet equally spirit-filled void.
“I asked the fire department if we could hold an event for special needs, for families like ours to have time with Santa at our child’s pace and also a safe day,” said Barron, forever grateful to the OVFD for agreeing to play a part. “It was amazing.”
Always happy to help members of their community, OVFD members and their families jumped on board and brought the project to fruition. From the reds and greens of Christmas-standard, to muted sounds and
All in attendance were treated to candy and cookies and a wealth of hot chocolate while they created special hand-made ornaments to decorate the event’s tree. Santa was on hand for photos as well as everyone’s favorite Christmas bad guy, the Grinch.
As all children do when firetrucks are near, attendees were allowed to tour the equipment minus the over-stimulation of flashing lights and deafening sirens.
“It was the best Christmas gift to be allowed to have this done here in Overton,” said Barron, still reeling from the joy and exictement the day brought.
Recognizing the popularity and need for events of this nature, representatives of the Rusk County Emergency Services District hope to continue these friendly festivities with more departments participating during next year’s holiday season.
