Alicen Akin

An Overton woman was killed Thursday night when she was struck by a car on Texas 42, according to a report released by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Sgt. Chris Williamson reported that Alicen Blanchard Akin, 30, died at the scene and was pronounced by Justice of the Peace Pat McCrory.

