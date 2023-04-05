An Overton woman was killed Thursday night when she was struck by a car on Texas 42, according to a report released by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Sgt. Chris Williamson reported that Alicen Blanchard Akin, 30, died at the scene and was pronounced by Justice of the Peace Pat McCrory.
The preliminary investigation shows that Akin was a pedestrian on Texas 42, about one mile north of New London, around 7:47 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and Samuel Delano Roy, a 64-year-old Arp resident, was traveling north on the highway in his car and struck Akin as she was in the middle of the road.
According to the Rusk County Jail reports, Akin had been arrested and released on the same day with a $1,000 bond on the charges of Obstructing Highway Passage.
The investigation was still ongoing, and no other information is currently available.