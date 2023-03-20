Overton resident and business owner, Mike Baskerville, mostly known as Mike Bas, has deserted his pool renovation project citing health issues arising from stress due to resistance from city officials and many residents. Bas, owner of BMB Clothing Company and BMB Barber and Stylist announced Wednesday afternoon that he had returned the keys of the pool complex to City Hall and would be abandoning his good-intentioned undertaking. 

“My mom and my kids were concerned about my health,” said Bas. “I feel like I have to let it all go, as much as it hurts because of how I have built up within the community, all the time and money I’ve put into my stores.”

