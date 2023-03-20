Overton resident and business owner, Mike Baskerville, mostly known as Mike Bas, has deserted his pool renovation project citing health issues arising from stress due to resistance from city officials and many residents. Bas, owner of BMB Clothing Company and BMB Barber and Stylist announced Wednesday afternoon that he had returned the keys of the pool complex to City Hall and would be abandoning his good-intentioned undertaking.
“My mom and my kids were concerned about my health,” said Bas. “I feel like I have to let it all go, as much as it hurts because of how I have built up within the community, all the time and money I’ve put into my stores.”
Disheartened by the overwhelmingly negative response to his passion project, Bas expressed his intention to close the brick-and-mortar site of his clothing company resorting to online clothing sales and orders, and permanently halt the transition of his barber shop into a tattoo parlor.
“Ever since this has been going on business at my store has been suffering,” said Bas. He is in the process of creating a website for his clothing brand but assures his regular customers that access to his creations can still be found on his brand’s Facebook page, BMB Clothing Company Shop.
“Some people have tried to make me look like a fraud,” said Bas, lamenting his negative portrayal within certain sects of the community. “I’m going up there on my own, sweeping out stuff, trying to get this ready and limit how much we have to spend on contractors. This is all based on donations and from the beginning I wanted everybody to see what every penny went toward.”
He has urged any residents who supported his initiative financially to contact him regarding their interest in the use of the remaining funds generated through the Overton Pool, LLC’s gofundme page.
“I asked online about donating it to charity,” Bas said. “I’m hoping the people that donated will let me know what they want me to do with the $800 or so left after creating the LLC.”
Many residents have commented, saying the remainder should go to Bas in return for the time and effort he put into the pool and refurbishing his two storefronts in hopes of improving the crumbling strip of real estate. Expecting further negativity Bas refuses to accept the funds as his own and still seeks an acceptable charity for the donation of the remaining funds.